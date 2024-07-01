Skyline Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.2% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 552,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 131.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 32,245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.54. 82,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $52.71.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

