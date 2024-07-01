Skyline Advisors Inc. Has $9.42 Million Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Skyline Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JMUB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 812,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 399,905 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,544,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,524,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 229.4% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 256,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,931.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 216,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JMUB traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.38. 221,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.