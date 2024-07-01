Skyline Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VBR traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,434. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

