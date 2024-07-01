Skyline Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $5.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.71. 584,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,927. The stock has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

