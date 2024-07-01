SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Up 20.4% in June

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Up 13.6 %
Shares of SMXWW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. SMX has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About SMX (Security Matters) Public
