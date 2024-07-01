SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Up 20.4% in June

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of SMXWW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. SMX has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides solution for authentication and track and trace challenges. Its proprietary marker system embeds a permanent or removable mark on solid, liquid, or gaseous objects or materials. The company's solutions comprise physical or chemical marker system coupled with a reader and connected to a blockchain digital platform for application in process tracing, authentication, and sustainability and circular economics industries.

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.