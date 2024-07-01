Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.46.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.2 %

SNOW traded up $5.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.74. 4,392,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.74 and its 200 day moving average is $173.07. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $122.60 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 519,112 shares of company stock worth $64,932,073. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

