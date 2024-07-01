Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 261,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SONM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.01. 136,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,449. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.57.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonim Technologies stock. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONM Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Sonim Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

