SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SOPH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.60. 77,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,311. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 113.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 100.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,237,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOPH. Guggenheim began coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

