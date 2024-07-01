Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,700 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 465,600 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Southern California Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BCAL opened at $13.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.13. Southern California Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

