Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the energy company's stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after buying an additional 1,924,108 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

