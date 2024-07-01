S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $486.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $482.00 to $486.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI
S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.