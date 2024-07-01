S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $486.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $482.00 to $486.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.33.

SPGI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $446.44. The stock had a trading volume of 359,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,376. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

