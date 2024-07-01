SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.25. 95,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,429. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.92.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

