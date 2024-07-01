SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after buying an additional 292,768 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $122,938,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $530.31. The company had a trading volume of 657,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Announces Dividend

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.