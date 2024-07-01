Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.87, but opened at $34.20. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 3,619,681 shares.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 4.5 %
The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit AeroSystems
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Applied Digital Boosts Stock with Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to Invest in Gold: A Complete Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.