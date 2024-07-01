Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Down 29.5% in June

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sprott Price Performance

NYSE SII traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,600. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Sprott

Institutional Trading of Sprott

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Sprott by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.