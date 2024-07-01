Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,865. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $1,378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,755 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $83.71.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

