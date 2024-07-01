SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SRIVARU Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SVMH opened at $0.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. SRIVARU has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.84.
About SRIVARU
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SRIVARU
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to Invest in Gold: A Complete Guide
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks Wall Street Could Be Watching on Fannie Mae’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SRIVARU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRIVARU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.