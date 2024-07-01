St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.51) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STJ. Citigroup upgraded St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.88) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded St. James’s Place to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered St. James’s Place to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.34) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 646.75 ($8.20).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 552.50 ($7.01) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 393.60 ($4.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,185.50 ($15.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27,625.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 493.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 542.26.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

