Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Starbox Group Price Performance
Starbox Group stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. Starbox Group has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.
About Starbox Group
