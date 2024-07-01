SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,868 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $149.87 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.54.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.