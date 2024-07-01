SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 14,947 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of PFE opened at $27.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

