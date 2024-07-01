SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 534.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,036 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $267.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

