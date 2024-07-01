SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 3,814 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $500.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.02 and a 200-day moving average of $466.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

