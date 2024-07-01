Stephens Consulting LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $547.23 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.