Stifel Canada Comments on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$76.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$64.82 and a 12-month high of C$87.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

