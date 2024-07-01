Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,223 call options on the company. This is an increase of 122% compared to the average daily volume of 2,350 call options.
NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $5.51. 721,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.87. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
