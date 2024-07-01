Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,223 call options on the company. This is an increase of 122% compared to the average daily volume of 2,350 call options.

Ferroglobe Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $5.51. 721,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.87. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,467,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,127,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,079 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,228,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 37.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.