StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENG opened at $1.30 on Monday. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 31.57% and a negative return on equity of 9,826.93%.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

