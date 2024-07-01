StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $21.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.57. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

