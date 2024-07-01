StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Down 22.7 %
Shares of ZVO stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
