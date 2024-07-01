StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.41 on Monday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.