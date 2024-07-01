Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of SEOAY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.54. 46,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.