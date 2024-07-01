Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 409.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJH stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.