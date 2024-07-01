Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s previous close.

GPCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 129,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,313. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of -3.59. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,530 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 75.3% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 65,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

