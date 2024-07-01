Successful Portfolios LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 3.0% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after acquiring an additional 401,485 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $62.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

