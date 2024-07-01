Successful Portfolios LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 428,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 137,023 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,586.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 775,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after purchasing an additional 767,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 433,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.05 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.