Successful Portfolios LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $226.26 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

