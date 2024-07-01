Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 1,056 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period.

VXF opened at $168.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.94 and a 200-day moving average of $167.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

