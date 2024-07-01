Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $182.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

