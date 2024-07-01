Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 535 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 526,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,081,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $64.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.