Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit State Bank stock. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

