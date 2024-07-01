Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1,072.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 222.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $206.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.74.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

