Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPVU opened at $47.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

