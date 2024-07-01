Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,799,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Donaldson by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 256,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after buying an additional 1,060,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
Donaldson Stock Performance
Shares of DCI stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25.
Donaldson Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.
Donaldson Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
