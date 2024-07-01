Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,799,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Donaldson by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 256,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after buying an additional 1,060,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DCI

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.