Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $810.66. 4,650,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,661. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $832.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $749.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

