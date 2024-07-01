SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SSSSL opened at $24.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

