SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SuRo Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 72,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 408.0% in the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 39.54 and a current ratio of 39.54. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 316.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.