Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

