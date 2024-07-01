Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Up 52.5% in June

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Taikisha Stock Down 8.4 %

OTCMKTS TKIAF traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $22.41. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680. Taikisha has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

About Taikisha

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

