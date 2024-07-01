Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Up 52.5% in June

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Taikisha Stock Down 8.4 %
OTCMKTS TKIAF traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $22.41. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680. Taikisha has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $24.60.
About Taikisha
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taikisha
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Applied Digital Boosts Stock with Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.