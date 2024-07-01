TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
TAT Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TATT opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.86.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies
TAT Technologies Company Profile
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TAT Technologies
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.