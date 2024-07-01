Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tecan Group Price Performance

TCHBF stock remained flat at $400.00 during trading on Monday. Tecan Group has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $440.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.16.

Tecan Group Company Profile

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and antibodies, and software; and Tecan Labwerx, an automation solution.

