Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tecan Group Price Performance
TCHBF stock remained flat at $400.00 during trading on Monday. Tecan Group has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $440.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.16.
Tecan Group Company Profile
